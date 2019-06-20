Augusta recovering from flooding, county assisting

AUGUSTA- For two years in a row, Augusta has gotten nailed with flooding. Forcing people to relocate cattle or travel routes, and now folks living in the outskirts of Augusta are telling us this year's flooding recovery process isn't over.
Just a few weeks ago, MT Highway 21 right outside Augusta was filled with flowing water. Now it's full of debris, farmland is ruined, and people are having to pay for it.
For some folks like Teresa Lane living a few miles west of Augusta- things are starting to dry out a little more. But on the other hand, she's still unable to get to her mountain property because parts of Elk Creek Rd. are completely wiped out, and the county says it will be fixed tentatively by July.
"I have one neighbor right up the creek who lost his entire carrell. I have another neighbor up Elk Creek who lost his shed,” said Teresa Lane, an Augusta resident.
The talk is- flooding here compares differently to last year. Some areas that got hit hard last year didn't this year. But areas that didn't see that much flooding in 2018, people are feeling the pain right now.