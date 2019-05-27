AUGUSTA- Folks across the Treasure State are experiencing flooding right now. We’re taking you to Augusta where people are waking up to an all too familiar view they saw nearly one year ago.
“It looks like last year.”- Is becoming a common theme we’ve been hearing the last 12 hours from people living in Augusta. Teresa Lane lives there miles west of Augusta and is one example of people feeling that way. This flooding is causing several problems for Lane and her family.
She’s had to relocate her cow Polly along with other cattle and she can’t leave her house because of the muddy roads. Lane tells us some side roads around Augusta are now shut down.
“It makes life very interesting, and I’m very glad the kids got out of school on Friday because otherwise, that would be even worse,” said Teresa Lane, a resident in Augusta, MT.
Lane says something has changed here because Augusta didn’t use to flood as it has now the last two years. Lane amongst others living in this town is crossing their fingers hoping the Augusta American Legion Rodeo won’t get rescheduled for a second year because of flooding.
The rodeo isn’t until June 30th, 2019, and Lane was telling me hopefully that will be enough time to get things back to normal in Augusta.
Meanwhile, firefighters and people are working quickly to prevent these waters from damaging their homes and ranches.
The Augusta Volunteer Fire Department tells us, volunteers from the community and firefighters hauled 27,000 empty bags and 15 dump truck loads of sand to the fire hall yesterday so people can have free sandbags.
Freighters say, the Augusta Chamber of Commerce had to buy the sand from an Augusta rancher. Right now, firefighters are saying the water levels aren’t as high as last year but that could all change in a matter of seconds.
Folks called it quits on sandbagging last night, but if this rainfall keeps up, firefighters are saying they’ll be back at it this morning, Monday, May 27th.