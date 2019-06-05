BROWNING- Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has been a key figure in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Movement. As the two-year anniversary of her disappearance approaches, her family still isn’t giving up.
In an exclusive interview with us, the Lorings tell us "There's really never a good day."
It's how Jenna and Justin Loring, Ashley's aunt and uncle, describe the day to day agonizing struggle to "keep on going".
Between balancing their own kids, hanging up posters around town, and conducting long searches up in the mountains, this family hasn’t given up hope. Instead, they're using Ashley's disappearance to change their outlook on life.
"Now we are very protective of our kids, I don't even let them walk 10 feet without me beside them. I keep them aware with what's going on,” said Jenna & Justin Loring, Ashley's aunt, and uncle.
Ashley's grandma, Loxie Loring, believes Ashley was killed, although she's at a loss as to why.
"I just can't see why something like that or what happened to her. Because she wasn't a problem or anything,” said Loxie Loring, Ashley's Grandma.
Ashley's grandma shares with us she's also heard rumors about people seeing Ashley appear in Cut Bank and Baab.
Loxie just wants closure.
Ashley is one of the thousands of missing and murdered indigenous people. Her case goes unsolved like so many others. But, it’s her story that really brought the MMIP Movement to the forefront of not just Montana but North America.