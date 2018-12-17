GREAT FALLS- According to the Helena Independent Record, a Helena west side marijuana dispensary was annexed into the city forcing the city commission to discuss their medical marijuana code.
Now, the commission wants to consider what options they have instead of making the business move.
Tonight, at their city meeting, the commission says they plan to give the Higher Standard a six-month extension by suspending the law until they can decide what to do.
"In this case, there was an old prohibition law that would have forced this dispensary to move. So we're giving six months to the city attorney and community development office to consider options about what we can do. Do we change the code? Do we create some special zoning districts,” said Ed Noonan, a Helena City Commissioner.
Helena City Commission also says someone could open up another medical marijuana dispensary shop in those six months, but they wouldn't be grandfathered into the law being suspended.
We're told several of Montana’s major cities have found ways to allow dispensaries within their city limits so there's still a possibility of this dispensary staying open.