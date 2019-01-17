Community Spotlight: Women’s March happening this weekend

You’re invited to join other progressive minded people this Saturday, Jan. 19, for the Annual Women’s March happening at Gibson Park. The march starts at the band shell in the park at 12:00 p.m., from there, supporters will head to the YWCA. The event features guest speakers, with the goal of advocating for equality, health care reform LGBTQ rights and other policies regarding human rights.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
