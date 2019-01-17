Community Spotlight: Women’s March happening this weekend

You’re invited to join other progressive minded people this Saturday, Jan. 19, for the Annual Women’s March happening at Gibson Park. The march starts at the band shell in the park at 12:00 p.m., from there, supporters will head to the YWCA. The event features guest speakers, with the goal of advocating for equality, health care reform LGBTQ rights and other policies regarding human rights.

Tags

Recommended for you