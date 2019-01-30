Community Spotlight: Walleyes 35th Annual Banquet

Make plans to celebrate the 35th Annual Walleyes Unlimited Great Falls Chapter Banquet this weekend at the Four Seasons Arena. Doors open, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4:00 p.m. There you’ll enjoy a Walleye dinner, raffles, door prizes, games and much more. Tickets are $40.00 per person, and are available at Wallace Marine, or you can call 403-4386 and ask for Scott.
