Fellow Toastmasters and guests are invited to the Holiday Inn in Great Falls, Friday, May 3 and 4, for The District 78 Toastmasters International Spring Convention. There you’ll hear from three keynote speakers, hear educational sessions, learn personal and professional development and much more. Keynote Presenter PIP Ted Corcoran helped explain why the event means so much. You can register at D78Toastmaster.org.
Community Spotlight: Toastmasters International Spring Convention
