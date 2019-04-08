Come help support the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and their Foundation for their biggest fund raiser of the year on April 16, 5: 00 p.m. at the Mansfield Civic Center. Like traveling? This year’s theme is ‘Your Ticket to Great Adventure’ and you could win a trip to a Chicago Cubs game, skiing in Couer d’Alene, ID or even vacation in Cancun. Tickets are $50, and available at Kaufman’s and the Portage Cache Store at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
Community Spotlight: 14th Annual Trail Mixer Dinner & Auction
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.