Community Spotlight: 15th Annual Fur Ball!

The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is excited to bring their biggest fund raiser of the year, Saturday, April 27 to the Heritage Inn. The 15th Annual Fur Ball goes from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy ‘Yappy Hour’ followed by dinner and desert, along with live music, a silent auction, raffle and much more. Tickets are $75 per person, or a table of eight for $560. For more information you can call MCAAC at 727-7387.  

