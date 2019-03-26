Community Spotlight: 15th Annual Fur Ball!

The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is excited to bring their biggest fund raiser of the year, Saturday, April 27 to the Heritage Inn. The 15th Annual Fur Ball goes from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy ‘Yappy Hour’ followed by dinner and desert, along with live music, a silent auction, raffle and much more. Tickets are $75 per person, or a table of eight for $560. For more information you can call MCAAC at 727-7387.
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Friends fundraising for semi driver injured in fatal I-90 crash
- I-90 east of Missoula closed due to fatal head-on wreck between semi and car
- Court docs: Sanders County woman killed ex-boyfriend
- MHP launches Wear Green for Wade campaign to honor Trooper Palmer
- Missoula sheriff warns of Trooper Palmer fundraising scam
- Bozeman police release names of couple found dead
- Montana high school chosen for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation program
- Two men arrested in Great Falls for Walmart shooting, kidnapping
- Name released of man who died in I-90 crash on Wednesday
- Mom admits plotting girl's death: 'I wanted her to go away'
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.