As part of the world famous Western Art Week in Great Falls, the WHA is excited to bring you their 38th Annual Footprints on the Trail Art Show happening at the Holiday Inn. Join them March 20, to the March 24 for one of Central Montana’s biggest events of the year. This year they’re featuring artwork from WHA founder Bev Tietjen, which will be featured in a silent auction. Hope Good and Kay Chick with the WHA joined us in the KFBB Studios to bring you the full details.
Community Spotlight: 38th Annual Footprints on the Trail Art Show
