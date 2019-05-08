The United Way of Cascade County and the City Parks & Recreation Department are teaming up for their annual event and they need your help. With over 50 parks in Great Falls, Take Pride in our Parks on Saturday, May 11, is your chance to help keep them up for everyone to enjoy. Supplies will be provided, but if you can bring extra please do. If you’re interested in finding out which adopted parks could use volunteers, call (406) 727-3400 or email jbriggs@uwccmt.org.
Community Spotlight: Take Pride in Our Parks
