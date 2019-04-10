Montanans take pride in what they do. So, if you have some free time Saturday, May 11, it makes sense for you to join the United Way of Cascade County for their annual Take Pride in our Parks event. It’s simple, register a team with five to twenty members. Then, you’ll be paired with a park to help clean up. Your team will also be given a task list and supplies to get started at your park. Kim Skornogoski with the United Way joined us live in the KFBB Studios to share more on the event.
Community Spotlight: Take Pride in our Parks
