Community Spotlight: Spring Extravaganza Fundraiser

Head to the Black Eagle Community Center, Saturday, March 30, as they raise money for Brest Cancer Awareness, Biz Kids and Ram Enterprises at this year’s Spring Extravaganza. There will be food, music, drink specials, raffles and a silent auction. The event is free to the public.
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missoula sheriff warns of Trooper Palmer fundraising scam
- Friends fundraising for semi driver injured in fatal I-90 crash
- Arizona man found dead in Glacier National Park
- Montana high school chosen for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation program
- Two men arrested in Great Falls for Walmart shooting, kidnapping
- MHP launches Wear Green for Wade campaign to honor Trooper Palmer
- I-90 east of Missoula closed due to fatal head-on wreck between semi and car
- Montana couple charged with the death of their young child
- Court docs: Sanders County woman killed ex-boyfriend
- Date with a Dog program to help shelter animals in Missoula
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.