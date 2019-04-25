Join the Great Falls Development Authority at Meadow Lark Country Club Thursday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m when they host the SBA Small Business Week Awards. GFDA will also be highlighting Raegan Breeden, owner of Play ‘N Learn Academy, who is this year’s winner of the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year for Montana. If you’d like to attend, registration is $40, and $320 for a table. More details can be found at GrowGreatFallsMontana.org/events.
Community Spotlight: SBA Small Business Week Awards
