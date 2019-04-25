Community Spotlight: SBA Small Business Week Awards

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 1152 AM MDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED 7.7 FEET. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ORCHARD HOMES SUBDIVISION IN MISSOULA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&