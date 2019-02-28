Community Spotlight: No Smile Left Behind

Great Falls College MSU along with the United Way of Cascade County is holding an event to help those in need of dental care Saturday, March 2, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Students from the dental hygiene program will people of all ages for cleanings, checkups, and more. All walk-ins are welcome to Heritage Hall on campus. This is free and open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you