Community Spotlight: No Smile Left Behind

Great Falls College MSU along with the United Way of Cascade County is holding an event to help those in need of dental care Saturday, March 2, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Students from the dental hygiene program will people of all ages for cleanings, checkups, and more. All walk-ins are welcome to Heritage Hall on campus. This is free and open to the public.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS, AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW AND PERIODS OF LIGHT NEW SNOW ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP FRIDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY. WINDS MAY GUST TO 50 MPH IN THE HELLGATE CANYON AREA BY FRIDAY NIGHT WITH GUSTS 30 TO 40 MPH IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY AND 20 TO 30 MPH POSSIBLE IN THE BITTEROOT VALLEY. ALONG WITH THE BLOWING AND SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING SNOW, LOCAL GROUND BLIZZARDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&
