The 19th Annual Loaves & Fishes Fundraiser is happening Friday, April 12 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Great Falls. With a big turn out last year, this year they’re offering two separate seating times, 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Enjoy great food, a silent auction and raffle. Proceeds go to the FISH Emergency Food Program. Sharon Odden and Harold Spilde joined us live in the KFBB Studio with more on the upcoming event.
Community Spotlight: Loaves & Fishes
