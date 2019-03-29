Community Spotlight: HOSA Future Health Professionals

The organization aims to provide students interested in entering the healthcare field an opportunity to get hands on experience. Students participate in community service, fundraising and more. Over the course of the year they learn from professionals in the field their interested in. The group is open to all CMR and GFHS students, with North Middle School recently opening a chapter.
