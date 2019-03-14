Community Spotlight: High School House Raffle

High school students from Great Falls High and C.M.R come together to build a one of kind shed being auctioned at the Home & Garden Show, March 29. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 14, with only 500 available. You can buy the $10 tickets at the Chamber of Commerce, the Home Builders Association and both high schools. The shed will be on display at the entrance of the show, March 29-31. Proceeds benefit construction classes and the High School House.

Tags

Recommended for you