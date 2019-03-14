Community Spotlight: High School House Raffle

High school students from Great Falls High and C.M.R come together to build a one of kind shed being auctioned at the Home & Garden Show, March 29. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 14, with only 500 available. You can buy the $10 tickets at the Chamber of Commerce, the Home Builders Association and both high schools. The shed will be on display at the entrance of the show, March 29-31. Proceeds benefit construction classes and the High School House.
Local Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- National weather experts say Montana just endured "life-threatening" historic cold snap
- Spokane shelter says physically abused dog was turned in with knife in crate
- Flathead Lake freezes over
- Missing Montana 5-year-old found safe in Pennsylvania
- Judge heads back to work and gives Duchess a new name
- Mumford & Sons, Portugal The Man playing Missoula in August
- Second roof collapses at MSU campus
- One person injured in 20-vehicle crash near Bozeman
- Missoula City Fire wins Seattle firefighter stair climb; Montana firefighters raise nearly $40,000
- Roof collapses on building in downtown Missoula
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.