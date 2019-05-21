Community Spotlight: High School House, Open House

Last fall students from Great Falls High and CMR started working on the 41st Annual High School House. Along with NeighborWorks and GFPS, they’ve been working to gain hands on experience while completing the home. Now, they’re ready to show off their hard work!  If you’d like to see how their final project turned out, the home is located at 1509 6th Ave NW. More information can also be found at nwgf.org/highschoolhouse.

