Monday, April 1, the Great Falls Rescue Mission will celebrate their 56th Annual Banquet. This year features special guest speaker Danielle Strickland, who’s an author and former Salvation Army Leader. The event starts at 12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. over at the Mansfield Convention Center downtown. For more information, and to register head to gfrm.org/banquet, or call 761-2653 to RSVP by March 27.
Community Spotlight: Great Falls Rescue Mission Annual Banquet
