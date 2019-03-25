Community Spotlight: Fire Within

Embark Credit Union is excited to honor women entrepreneurs in our community. Join them, Thursday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. over at Meadowlark Country Club where they’ll recognize two women doing outstanding work in their fields for the 9th Annual Fire Within. The event is free and open to the public.
Local Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- I-90 east of Missoula closed due to fatal head-on wreck between semi and car
- Friends fundraising for semi driver injured in fatal I-90 crash
- Court docs: Sanders County woman killed ex-boyfriend
- MHP launches Wear Green for Wade campaign to honor Trooper Palmer
- Missoula sheriff warns of Trooper Palmer fundraising scam
- Bozeman police release names of couple found dead
- Two men arrested in Great Falls for Walmart shooting, kidnapping
- Name released of man who died in I-90 crash on Wednesday
- Children removed from garbage-filled apartment, parents charged
- Shopko going out of business, closing stores nationwide
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.