Community Spotlight: Financial Future

The United Way of Cascade County and Embark Credit Union are teaming up to help people of all ages prepare their financial future. The program is part of the United Way’s work to help people see the bigger picture financially. Along with Embark, they’re using the ‘8 Pillars of Financial Greatness’ to open the conversation about financial education for people of all ages. To find more information, head to uwccmt.org.
