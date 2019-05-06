Join young entrepreneurs from CMR and Great Falls High on Thursday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall over at Great Falls College, for the Electric City Shark Tank. Six teams from the two schools will present their product and ideas to a panel of judges from the community. A team from Lincoln Elementary will also be making a special presentation. Together, the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Great Falls Public Schools, have partnered together for this event you won’t want to miss.
Community Spotlight: Electric City Shark Tank
