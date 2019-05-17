Community Spotlight: Craig Caddis Festival

The 18th Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Cook-Off is happening Saturday, May 18th and will benefit the Craig Volunteer Fire Department. The parade starts at 4 p.m. with cars, fire trucks, horses and more. The food hits the grill around that time too, followed by a silent auction with plenty of items to bid on. With a bouncy house, live music, and vendors there’s something for everyone.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FT. * AS OF FRIDAY MORNING, THE RIVER IS JUST ABOVE 8.6 FEET. * AT 7.5 FEET THE RIVER FLOODS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE AND CREST OVER 9.5 FEET SUNDAY MORNING. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&
