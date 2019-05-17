Community Spotlight: Craig Caddis Festival

The 18th Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Cook-Off is happening Saturday, May 18th and will benefit the Craig Volunteer Fire Department. The parade starts at 4 p.m. with cars, fire trucks, horses and more. The food hits the grill around that time too, followed by a silent auction with plenty of items to bid on. With a bouncy house, live music, and vendors there’s something for everyone.

