Community Spotlight: CMR Kid’s Cheer Camp

Join the CMR Cheerleading team this Saturday, Feb. 2, at the field house for their annual ‘CMR Kid’s Cheer Camp.” Check in and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by camp from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Camp goers will learn cheers, a dance, motions and jumps. Campers will also have the chance to perform at halftime of a varsity basketball game. The cost is $30 per child, ages 4-13, with proceeds going to the CMR Cheer Team.

