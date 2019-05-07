The Small Business Management team with the CMR BPA recently placed in the Top-10 at the 2019 Business Professionals of America Conference in Anaheim, CA. Other teams were recognized on stage as well in an overall successful trip for the group. CMR junior, and BPA member, Amiya Williams made the special trip to National’s. She joined us live in the KFBB studios for tonight’s Community Spotlight to share how the trip went, and what’s next.
Community Spotlight: CMR BPA
