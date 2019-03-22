Community Spotlight: BPA Club raising money for Nationals

11 local students have qualified for a national competition in Anaheim, CA. This is a record number for the BPA Club, and they need your help! They need to raise over $20,000 to make the trip. So, next weekend at the Home and Garden Show, they’ll be selling plants and raffle tickets to win a saddle. Andrea and Braden with the BPA Club joined to explain why this trip and your help are important.

