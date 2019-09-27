The Boy Scouts from the larger Great Falls area kicked off the start of their fundraising season with a rally at the Boy Scouts Lewis and Clark office this evening. Brothers David and Ethan Mansfield sat down with Nikki DiRico right before the event. Scouts, their families, and friends enjoyed a movie and some popcorn this evening.
On Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. there will be donuts and juice to kick off fundraising. The Scouts will also be able to win prizes at the end the day.
Trails End sponsors their fundraising efforts, which raise money for scholarship funds, Scout adventures, and giving back to the community.
Boy Scout popcorn sales last through Oct. 20, you can also visit the Trail's End website to support the Scouts.