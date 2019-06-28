We sat down with Lee Kenyon and Tammy Dellwo with the Augusta Rodeo to preview the return of the rodeo this weekend. Events will be happening all weekend long with vendors, live music, and a kid's carnival. A parade will kick off the weekend at 2 p.m. Saturday with a theme of "Luau on Rodeo Drive." Ted and Sandi White and Ginger Balek will serve as Grand Marshalls. The Slack Rodeo will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the main performance will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at local businesses and at the gate the day of the rodeo.
