Two weeks ago, the Missoula area was rocked by shootings that left three people injured and one man dead. Friends of Shelley Hays are hosting a celebration of life this weekend to honor his memory.
A Facebook page for the memorial invites the community to come and share memories of his life. Friends of Hays declined to an interview, but their flier for the event says, "This is the party Shelley would have planned. Let's celebrate Shelley's life the way he would have wanted."
The celebration of life for Shelley Hays will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Shadow Asphalt in Missoula.