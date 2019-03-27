A recent two-year study from the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found construction was the second biggest contributor to income growth in the Great Falls area.
"The construction industry and the home building industry is what drives economy," Executive Officer of the Great Falls Home Builders Association Katie Hanning said.
"Housing is a huge part. a huge part. of what makes people decide to move to Great Falls or not.
But, for Great Falls to grow in population, and businesses to come here, Hanning says some things in the development process need to be changed.
"It can be a problem and extremely frustrating, and a discouraging process to do a large development or construction project in the city of Great Falls, Hanning said.
Lee Janetski is an entrepreneur who’s spent most of his life in Great Falls. He agrees with Hanning, and has had similar issues.
"In the past it's not been good,” Janetski said. “It took us three years to get the approval to build those 12-plexes up on Skyline Heights.”
He says this was awhile ago, but it made him think twice moving forward.
"We basically said we can't do anything else in the Great Falls city limits,” he said.
City officials have heard the complaints. They’re making a concentrated effort to clean up the development and review process, making it easier for everyone involved.
"Taking a look at our lack of processes and lack of communications,” Anderson said.
“Things that we've identified are some short comings, and we're working at resolving those and we're making good strides with that."
Anderson is heading a small internal development team, which will also save the city money. They’re working to get everyone on the same page.
"To have a road map when somebody comes in with something, that they understand timelines, what’s needed and what the cost is going to be,” he said.
Anderson says more town hall type of meetings will be held in the future, and encourages the community to take part.
"It’s the tax payer dollar that provides the city services,” he said.
“They should be getting the most for their money, and we have an obligation to the best that we can.”