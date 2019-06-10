Canada fire update: Lolo Hotshots keeping the fire at bay

Four Montana Hotshot crews already made the treck up to Canada last week to help fight the northern Alberta fires. This week crews from Helena, Flathead, the Bitterroot and Lolo are working hard along the fires edge. We spoke to one crew member today who says this isn’t his first time helping our neighbors up north.
Lolo Hotshot Superintendent Shawn Faiella told me this is his fourth time fighting a Canadian wildfire. His Lolo crew and the rest of the Montana hotshots are stationed on the west edge of the Checkegg Fire close to the town of High Level.
They have been working every day since they arrived, flying close to the fires edge by helicopter each morning.
Faiella says he is always willing to go help fight a fire, no matter where it may be.
"Just like when fires break out in our country you know people are impacted resources are impacted so kinda regardless of where you are fire doesn't know borders so we just go help out." Faiella said.
He also says when it comes to fighting huge fires like this one fire crews will take all the help they can get. A hundred extra hotshots might not seem like a lot, but every extra hand helps. The Montana Hotshots are expecting to stay for a full 14 day deployment up in Alberta.