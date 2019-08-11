Fatal Accident

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 12-year-old girl from Alberta, Canada was killed in an accident on the highway in Beaverhead County near Dillon last night just before 10:30. It happened along I-15 near mile marker 44. Authorities say 2 adults and 2 other children were taken to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation. Authorities believe speed was a factor. 

