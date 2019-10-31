BUTTE-This afternoon was the annual Treat Street event at the World Museum of Mining and almost 4,000 kids showed up to grab some candy.
The ghost town was packed with thousands of kids and parents trick-or-treating. There were 54 local businesses and charities handing out candy. Including the Butte police, Safe Space Inc. and Ultimate Car Care.
Organizers Ron Davis and Jeanette Kopf said they received roughly $7,000 of donated candy for the groups to give out to kids.
The event started at 1 p.m. and Kopf said by 4 p.m., they're usually out of candy.
Davis says they've seen the event grow each year since he started it in 2007. They also try and improve the event each year and this year they teamed up with Northwestern Energy and added a tent for people to stand under while they wait to get inside.
"A good safe place is exactly what it is, it's nice to get the kids here you can trust that the kids are safe you and can trust that the candy is safe and the parents love to come and it's a unique venue," said Kopf.
Kopf adds there will also be trick-or-treating at Montana Tech tonight starting at 6 p.m. and kids can trick-or-treat at the tech dorms.