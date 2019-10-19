BUTTE-Calling all history fans, the World Museum of Mining, in Butte, is hosting their fourth annual scarecrow festival which depicts some of Butte's most prolific characters.
The Scarecrow Festival has a new theme each year and this year is Butte characters from 1919 but organziers say there are a few exceptions with some later characters. There is a Frank Little scarecrow, Gertie Pitkanen and Evil Knievel with over 20 scarecrows in total.
The majority of the scarecrows are made by the Butte High History Department and organizers say it's a great hands on learning experience for the students.
The students must also research and create a video on their characters. Museum Executive Dircetor Jeanette Coph says a few community members are participating in the contest too.
Every museum guest gets two ballotts to vote for their favorite scarecrows and the winnrer will be annouced next month. Coph says the winner receives a free membership to the museum for next season.
Coph adds it's a great way to learn about Butte's vast history. "Butte is kind of that unknown town with a whole lot of history, we have a unique history and we want that interest, we want that excitment that so many of the adults have to carry onto the kids and so this is one way to bring that to life," said Coph.
The Scarecrow Festival will be going on until October 30, so it's not too late to cast a vote.
The museum also has haunted underground tours and the annual Treat Street event coming up later this month.