BUTTE-In the Mining City, the new Center of Hope Homeless Shelter is being expanded with a new low barrier shelter for the homeless under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The buildings were delivered to the campus on East Platinum Street this week and crews are already hard at work on renovations to the inside of the buildings. Staff says the new shelter will have less amenities than the restorative shelter to the east but the buildings will look identical.
Due to the people staying at the new shelter, Executive Director of the Butte Rescue Mission Rocky Lions says they're expecting more wear and tear of the building.
Those in need can stay for up to seven days and the maximum capacity is 16 people. Lyons says they have room for additional people and when the winter comes she hopes the city gives them approval to house additional people.
Lyons says no one can be turned away from the new shelter for being under the influence, unless they're a threat to themselves or others. Lyons said, "This will allow them to have a clean place to come to sleep, to get out of the elements of the weather and to be able to wash clothes, take a shower and be able to eat a meal."
Lyons says the new shelter will greatly benefit the city by getting even more homeless people off the streets.
Weather dependent, Lyons says the Rescue Mission hopes to have the new low barrier shelter open by October 7.