Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANITE AND SOUTHEASTERN POWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT... AT 337 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 11 MILES WEST OF GARRISON, OR 12 MILES SOUTH OF DRUMMOND, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GARRISON, FINN, JENS, AVON, BROCK CREEK AND GOLDCREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&