BUTTE- Butte Police are warning residents and cashiers to be on the lookout for fake currency after a woman attempted to use a fake bill at a Town Pump Thursday night.
Police say at 9:24 PM they received a call from a cashier at the Town Pump at 2711 Harrison Ave., that a customer attempted to use a fake 100 dollar bill. The cashier told the woman they could not accept the money because it said, "Entertainment Use Only."
The cashier told police the woman seemed surprised that the bill was fake. The woman told the cashier she was given the bill by another person. The cashier gave the woman back the fake bill and she paid for her items with cash and left.
Police want to warn cashiers to be on the lookout for fake money and they say do not give the fake bill back to the person attempting to use it.