BUTTE- The woman accused of shooting at a bouncer at the Acoma Lounge in November 2017 pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday.
Sarah Baldwin is accused of shooting at a bouncer at the Acoma on Nov. 12, 2017.
The bullet did not hurt the bouncer but went through both the shirts he was wearing.
Baldwin was originally charged with one count of deliberate homicide and two counts of criminal endangerment.
On Thursday Baldwin pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault with a weapon, which comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Baldwin also pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment and carrying a counseled weapon.
On the night of Nov. 12, 2017, court documents say Baldwin was passed out on a couch around 1:45 a.m. at the Acoma when a bouncer told her to leave. Baldwin allegedly got up and went to the bathroom and when the bouncer knocked on the door to tell her to leave, Baldwin opened it holding a pistol.
Baldwin then fired a shot at the bouncer, and he fell down, believing he was shot. The bullet missed him but traveled through both of the shirts he was wearing.
A female bartender then tackled Baldwin in the stairway and the group wrestled the gun away from Baldwin.
An on-duty officer saw the duo outside of the Acoma on the ground and responded just as the 911 call was coming in. The officer then arrested Baldwin.
Court documents say Baldwin's boyfriend who was at the Acoma that night told police that Baldwin was very drunk at the time of the shooting.