WISE RIVER- A small community pulled together on Wednesday as a wildfire threatened homes near the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway. Residents say they worked together to help each other save their homes and animals.
The Adson Fire tore through 60 acres but crews in Beaverhead County got a handle on the fire. It started Wednesday, just 4 miles south of Wise River in the valley of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway.
Right away the fire came within a few feet of some homes. Residents in the area say the experience was terrifying.
"It's just kind of devastating to feel it might be all gone."
Wednesday afternoon, Colleen Fink didn't know if she would lose the home she grew up in. It's filled with memories of her parents and childhood. F
ink said, "It was very scary, and of course this place has a lot of family memories."
Memories she and her son DJ raced to collect as the Adson Fire started to inch closer to their home.
DJ said, "My grandfather's service flag was in there, so we had to get that out, and make sure it was safe if we had to evacuate the house and other real sentimental things we had to get out."
Colleen only knew they had to get to the house because a neighbor messaged to alert her about the fire.
Colleen and DJ drove from Butte and Anaconda and quickly packed up as much as they could.
Colleen says the fire came roughly eight feet away from her garage, which is filled with items her parents left her.
Fire crews and helicopters surrounded Colleen's house battling the fire for hours.
It wasn't just fire crews helping out, neighbors in the valley stepped up and tried to help put out the fire.
Neighbors also reached out to Colleen and her family to make sure they were okay. Colleen says she knows things could of been a lot worse and her and DJ want to thank all the first responders and friends who protected their home and their memories.
Fire crews spent most of the day Thursday mopping up what was left of the fire.