BUTTE-Construction crews for the Montana Department of Transportation have been busy trying to finish up 4 projects in Butte-Silver Bow County before the end of construction season.
Crews are finsihing up construction on Park Street and Excelsior Avenue in Butte, along with the new Rocker roundabout and two additional bridge projects on I-90.
Weather wise, MDT crews say they've learned to expect anything living in Montana. Wednesday's and the week prior's snow storms have set back construction, say MDT officials.
District Supervisor Bill Fogarty says it's hard for his crews to pave the streets and put down markers when the roads are wet and snowy. Despite the cold weather, Thursday afternoon, construction crews were out in Rocker working on the roundabout.
Fogarty says they still need to do more paving and build retaining walls in that area but they hope to have the majority of their projacts complete by next month. In order for that to happen, Fogarty says they still need decent weather.
Fogarty said, "we need two weeks of decent weather where we can get out and get some surfacing applied and then it comes down to pavement markings and that does have to be applied on a dry surface and they would have to be in place for the winter as well."
As for Park St., Fogarty says they will finish paving and then they plan to put in poles for the new traffic signals sometime in December.
Fogarty says he also wants to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones, especially during winter storms.