Where's your meat coming from in and out of state?

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, MACDONALD PASS, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, WET ROADS SHOULD REFREEZE AFTER SUNSET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&