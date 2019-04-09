Winter isn't over yet, and forecasters say roads could be dicey on Tuesday and Wednesday.
From the US National Weather Service Missoula:
"Wintry travel concerns will expand on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as snow levels lower to around 4000 feet. Although snow amounts will remain modest, higher elevation valleys that have not experienced slick roads of late such as the I-90 corridor from around Drummond to Butte, the towns of Anaconda and Philipsburg, and parts of Lemhi County may see a period of wintry travel impacts. Snow impacts will gradually taper off during the day on Wednesday."
Flooding is also predicted for north-central Idaho on Tuesday.