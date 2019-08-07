BUTTE- Wednesday was an exciting day for the Walkerville Volunteer Fire Department in Butte, after they received a new truck from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The DNRC helps small towns across the state of Montana with loaner fire equipment. Walkerville had only two trucks until the new addition came all the way from Missoula.
The new truck will help the 13 to 15 volunteer firefighters protect their town, in time for fire season. Firefighters say the new truck is perfect for hard to get to grass and wildland fires.
Assistant Chief Evan Bodenberger said, "Having a four-wheel drive smaller vehicle that maneuvers in and out of grassy areas up into the forest areas, it helps immensely."
Walkerville is looking to buy their other loaner truck from the DNRC and will be raising money through fundraisers and donations.