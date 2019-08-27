BUTTE-If you have ever driven down Park Street in Uptown Butte then you may have noticed the historic Sewell Building and organizations are hard at work restoring the well known stained glass window on the building.
The glass window was removed a few months ago and replaced with wood while volunteers work to restore the stained glass that has sat in the window at 221 E. Park Street since 1911. Sewell's Hardware was a staple in the Butte community for over 60 years and the bright red glass that reads "Sewell's" is well known in the Butte community.
The Butte-Silver Bow Historic Preservation Commission was awarded a nearly $4,000 grant for the materials and to hire a craftsman for the project. The Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization also donated money and volunteers for the project.
Owner of the building Joe Floreen provided volunteers with a building next to the Sewell Building to work on the project.
The commission teamed up with craftsman Mike Winters from Great Falls to lead the preservation project.
Butte-Silver Bow Historic Preservation Officer Mary McCormick said restoring old buildings is an important part of preserving Butte's vast history. "It gives us a real sense of time and place here in Butte and we have this incredible National Historic Landmark District, we're the largest Landmark District in the nation and we have over 400 contributing buildings and that includes the Sewell Building," said McCormick.
Dozens of volunteers have been hard at work once a week for the past two months restoring this part of Butte's history.
McCormick says they have two more sessions left and then they expect the window to be complete. The window is 15 feet long and has four smaller panels next two it.
A protective glass will go in front of the stained glass to prevent any future damage.