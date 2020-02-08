Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. EXPECT SNOW SHOWERS TO PERSIST INTO THE EVENING HOURS. MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE AND SHIFT WESTWARD. EAST WINDS GUSTING BETWEEN 30 AND 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP CAUSING BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. BLOWING SNOW IS POSSIBLE EARLY THIS EVENING, REDUCING VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&