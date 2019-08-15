BUTTE- For many students across the Treasure State, back to school is just around the corner and volunteers in Butte are hard at work putting together backpacks for children in need.
This is the fourth year "Let Us Run" is doing the backpack program for students in the Butte School District. Owner of Let Us Run Jim Miller says they have surpassed their goal with over 260 donated backpacks and hundreds of school supplies.
Miller says they will be accepting school supplies until the end of the month. Also, students can be nominated for the program up until Aug 18, says Miller.
Miller says no child will be turned away. Each child nominated for the program, receives a backpack with every school supply their teacher requires to start the school year.
Patricia McLees's daughter is going into kindergarten and received a backpack on Thursday afternoon. She says her family is very grateful for the program. McLees said, "It's just amazing, not a lot of places do things like this and a lot of kids are in need, my daughter being one of them, I'm just so appreciative of it."
Miller says they have already delivered over 150 backpacks to children in need, this year.
Miller says Let Us Run will be a part of the Staples Back to School Block Party this weekend and they will be accepting donations for the program.