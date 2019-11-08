BUTTE-Volunteers in the Mining City were hard at work cooking up a special dinner for all the Special Olympic athletes on Friday.
Traditionally, the athletes are treated to pasta or sandwiches after the first day of games but crews in Butte wanted to step it up and give them all a huge dinner. On Friday, 62 volunteers were hard at work cooking 62 turkeys for the athletes.
On the menu for the athletes was turkey, stuffing, green beans and lots of desserts to keep them fueled during the tournament.
Volunteers say they're expecting to feed about 1,200 poeple including the athletes, coaches and tournament volunteers.
Ten sites across Butte have volunteered to feed and host the athletes dinner, Friday night. Games Management Team member Tom Cronnelly says the sites have been collecting donations for the past month for the dinners.
Cronnelly adds the dinners would not of been possible without the generosity of the Butte community.
"I don't want to say it has been easy because it's a lot of work but it has been relatively easy in that fact that everyone in Butte says yes whenever we ask for help," said Cronnelly.
The dinners start at about 5:30 p.m. for the athletes then the athletes will be treated to a carnival at the Butte Civic Center with live music, health booths and lots of games for the athletes.