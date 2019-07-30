Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * IMPACTS: SCATTERED LIGHTNING WITH A MIX OF WET AND DRY STORMS. * WINDS: OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 MPH. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL SILVER BOW COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 530 PM MDT. * AT 504 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR BUTTE, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. IMPACT...DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. * THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF CENTRAL SILVER BOW COUNTY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS... JANNEY AND NEWCOMB. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM IS PRODUCING LARGE HAIL. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS! TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH