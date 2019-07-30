BUTTE- The Bert Mooney Airport has some guests this week as the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Arizona brought two vintage World War II bombers to the Mining City.
The museum is doing a 23 stop tour across the country and yesterday the B-17 and B-25 bombers landed in Butte. The tour is in its northwest portion and stopped in Idaho before heading to Butte.
Tour Director, Mike Garrett says they chose the Mining City for their tour because of the vast history and large veteran population.
Taking a trip back in time, people of all ages toured the planes Tuesday afternoon. Ground tours of the planes and the inside are $15 for individuals and $25 for families.
The tour also offers plane rides, with up to eight passengers and four crew members. Garrett said, "We are a museum as well, but we also fly the planes because it offers the opportunity for people to see, feel and smell what it was like to be up in these planes."
This weekend, there will be nine airplane rides starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday. Garrett says spots are still available and prices range from about $400 to $800.
The Commemorative Air Force is all volunteers and Garrett says it takes a lot to keep the old planes up and running but it's worth it. Garrett said, "The service that our veterans did whether serving out their service in the war or especially those who paid the ultimate price when they died in World War II, it's important to remember that."
