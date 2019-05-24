BUTTE- In the Mining City Friday evening, there will be a vigil for Benjamin Harrison, the motorcyclist who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run two weeks ago.
Harrison was driving his motorcycle on Dewey Blvd. early in the morning on May 10 when he was struck and killed.
Friends and family of Harrison have asked residents to lay flowers and signs at the site of the crash on Dewey Blvd., near the intersection of Dewey and Lexington Ave.. Currently signs, flowers and pin wheels mark the site where Harrison was killed.
The public vigil and remembrance will be held in his honor Friday night and will start at 9 PM at the Mergenthaler Transfer and Storage Center, and all are welcome to pay their respects to Harrison.